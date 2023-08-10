More research on safe fish production stressed





KHULNA, Aug 9: Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Khulna University (KU) Professor Dr Mahmud Hasan on Monday said, "We have to emphasize safe and nutritious fish production and more research is needed from the university level."He made this remark while releasing fish fry in the KU pond in front of Kabi Jibananda Das Academic Building of KU as the chief guest.In accordance with the theme of 'Nirapad Machhea Varbo Desh, Gorbo Smart Bangladesh' (The country will be filled with safe fish, Smart Bangladesh to be built), various kinds of safe fish fry were released.As part of the countrywide fish fry release programme, Fisheries and Resource Technology (FMRT) Discipline of KU and District Fisheries Office jointly organized the fish fry release in different water reservoirs of KU.VC said, "It is a great feeling to release fish fry in pond. It has been proved once again we are Bangalis living on fish and rice. The need of our protein is being met through fish. The fisheries sector has contributed a lot."KU Treasurer Professor Amit Roy Chowdhury and Acting Registrar Professor Khan Golam Quddus, head of the FMRT Discipline Professor Dr Md Golam Sarwar and district Fisheries Officer Joydep Pal, among others, were present.