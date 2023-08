His Namaz-e-Janaza was held on Bagha Shahi Mosque premises after Johr prayers.



He left behind his wife, two sons, one daughter, grandchildren and many well-wishers to mourn his death. BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Aug 9: Alhaj Md Idris Ali alias Idu, former president of Bagha Municipality Unit of Jatiya Party in the district, died of old-age complications at his residence in Dakshin Milikbagha Village at 2:45 am on Tuesday. He was 75.His Namaz-e-Janaza was held on Bagha Shahi Mosque premises after Johr prayers.Later on, he was buried at Bagha Central Graveyard.He left behind his wife, two sons, one daughter, grandchildren and many well-wishers to mourn his death.