JOYPURHAT, Aug 9: A woman was crushed under a train in the district town on Tuesday morning.The identity of the deceased, aged about 60, could not be known immediately.Local sources said the elderly woman was crossing the railway line near Joypurhat Railway Station in the morning. At that time, an Ishwardi-bound oil tanker train from Parbatipur ran over her. She died on the spot.Being informed, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body.