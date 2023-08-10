Video
Thursday, 10 August, 2023
Home Countryside

Five electrocuted in 4 dists

Published : Thursday, 10 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondents

Five people including a woman have been electrocuted in separate incidents in four districts- Natore, Rajshahi, Kurigram and Jhalakati, in recent times.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A young man was electrocuted in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan, 28, son of Eskan Ali, a resident of Kamardah Village under Joari Union in the upazila.
Joari Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Ali Akbar said Mehedi Hasan came in contact with live electricity at around 4:30 pm while he was repairing the electric connection of a ceiling fan in the house, which left him critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to a local clinic, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor, the UP chairman added.  
BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: A housewife was electrocuted in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Rita Rani, 30, wife of Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Baro Madhaimuri Village under Jogipara Union in the upazila.
According to the deceased's family members, Rita Rani came in contact with a live electric wire in the evening when she was feeding her cattle nearby her house, which left her unconscious. She was then rescued and taken to Atrai Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagmara Police Station (PS) Aminul Islam confirmed the incident.  
ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A high school teacher was electrocuted in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Ajam Ali, 53, a resident of Hajir Bazaar area under Hatiya Union in the upazila. He was as an assistant teacher of Thanahat AU Pilot Government High School.
Quoting the deceased's family members, police said Ajam Ali came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon when he was repairing a ceiling fan in the house, which left him critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Kurigram Sadar Hospital.
However, an unnatural death case was filed with Ulipur PS in this regard.
Ulipur PS OC Golam Mortoza confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
JHALAKATI: Two employees of Palli Bidyut Samity were electrocuted in Kathalia Upazila of Jhalakati on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified Md Mizanur Rahman, 42, in-charge at Maribunia Palli Bidyut Centre, and lineman Md Manir Hossain, 35.
Quoting locals, Kathalia PS OC Md Shahidul Islam said Mizanur and Manir came in contact with live electricity while they were repairing a torn electric wire near Mollah Bari of Nyamatpura area at around 7 pm, which left them critically injured.
Later on, the injured were rescued and taken to Kathalia Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Rima Rani Sarker declared the duo dead at around 8pm.


