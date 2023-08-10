Pirojpur declared homeless-free district







Local Sadar Upazila administration organized a programme to join with the countrywide video-conference at the Upazila conference hallroom in the town while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammed Jahedur Rahman, superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Shafiur Rahman , Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Alhaj Mojibur Rahman Khalaque, Upaziila Niirbahi Officer (UNO) Ahmed Sabbir Sazzad, government officials, political party leaders, public representatives, and journalists from both electronic and print media were present at the programme.



Deputy Commissioner (DC) informed, deeds, certificates and valuable documents were handed over to the homeless and landless people at the function. He further said cost of the house was estimated at taka 2,85,000; electricity, drinking water, sanitary latrine, kitchen and connecting road facilities have also been ensured.

The DC said, in the fourth and final phase, 619 homes, and previously in the first phase 1,175, second phase 2,004 and third phase 1,197 were distributed to the homeless and landless people in the district for their rehabilitation. Total homes in the district are 5,790. He further said, if any more homeless and landless people are found, they will be rehabilitated.



Total seven upazilas- Pirojpur Sadar, Nazirpur, Nesarabad, Kawkhali, Bhandaria, Mathbaria and Indurkani, and four municipalities have come under the rehabilitation project.

