Lightning kills fisherman at Indurkani







The deceased was identified as Ripon Bepari, 40, son of late A Bareq Bepari, a resident of Dhepsabunia Village under Balipara Union in the upazila.



It was known that thunderbolt struck on Ripon Bepari at around 6:30 pm while he was returning the house after fishing from a local river, which left him critically injured.

Injured Ripon was rescued and rushed to Indurkani Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

