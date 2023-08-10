Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 August, 2023, 8:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Lightning kills fisherman at Indurkani

Published : Thursday, 10 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

INDURKANI, PIROJPUR, Aug 9: A fisherman was killed by lightning strike in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Ripon Bepari, 40, son of late A Bareq Bepari, a resident of Dhepsabunia Village under Balipara Union in the upazila.

It was known that thunderbolt struck on Ripon Bepari at around 6:30 pm while he was returning the house after fishing from a local river, which left him critically injured.

Injured Ripon was rescued and rushed to Indurkani Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kulti Bridge set to make landmark development at Dumuria
Road mishaps claim four lives
Three die from snakebite in Gaibandha, Natore
More research on safe fish production stressed
Obituary
Woman crushed under train in Joypurhat
Five electrocuted in 4 dists
Pirojpur declared homeless-free district


Latest News
‘I thought everyone forgot about me; grateful to NSI and PM for bringing me home alive’
Biden says will visit Vietnam 'shortly'
Bangladesh's Fixtures for ICC World Cup 2023
India extends cooperation for development of Bangladesh: Verma
Foreigners find advantages when country is weak; they want unrest: Momen
Tamim starts rehab for World Cup comeback
Housewife electrocuted in Gaibandha
Khaleda admitted to Evercare Hospital
Houses, shops attacked, set on fire over death of Kushtia AL leader
Egg prices rise again
Most Read News
Omar Hazzaz new CCCI President
Niko graft case hearing against Khaleda on August 14
BNP to bring out mass processions in capital on Friday
PM declares 12 districts, 123 upazilas free of homeless now
Egg prices rise again
IU student ‘kills self’ jumping from rooftop
Quader leaves for Singapore for health check-up
Housewife electrocuted in Gaibandha
Khagrachhari's link with Sajek suspended, over 200 tourists stranded
Role of social media in changing rural dynamics
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft