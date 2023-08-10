|
Lightning kills fisherman at Indurkani
|
INDURKANI, PIROJPUR, Aug 9: A fisherman was killed by lightning strike in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Monday evening.
The deceased was identified as Ripon Bepari, 40, son of late A Bareq Bepari, a resident of Dhepsabunia Village under Balipara Union in the upazila.
It was known that thunderbolt struck on Ripon Bepari at around 6:30 pm while he was returning the house after fishing from a local river, which left him critically injured.
Injured Ripon was rescued and rushed to Indurkani Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.