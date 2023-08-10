Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 August, 2023, 8:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two people found dead in Gaibandha, Sunamganj

Published : Thursday, 10 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondents

Two men were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Gaibandha and Sunamganj, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
GAIBANDHA: The body of a young man, who went missing after jumping off a bridge while bathing in a canal in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district, was recovered after 20 hours.
A team of divers of the Fire Service recovered the body from the Panitala Canal at around 9 am on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Shihab Mia, 21, son of Khaja Mia, a resident of Shihirpur Village in the upazila. He was a student at Shabargachhi Degree College.
Local sources said Shihab Mia along with his five friends went to take bath in the Panitala Canal at around 2:30 pm on Tuesday. At that time, Shihab went missing after jumping from a bridge over the canal.
On information, a diving team of Gobindaganj Fire Service Station recovered the body of Shihab body from the canal at around 9 am.

Gobindaganj Fire Service Station In-Charge Arif Anwar confirmed the incident.

SUNAMGANJ: The body of fisherman was recovered on Tuesday two days after he went missing after being struck by lightning strike in Shantiganj Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Motalib Hossain, 24, son of Nasir Mia, a resident of Paikapan Village under Dargapasha Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body in the Mahasingh River near Lalpur-Mougao area at around 9 am and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Later on, Motalib's father Nasir Mia identified his son's body.

Earlier, on Sunday morning, Motalib Hossain fell into the water of the river during lightning while fishing with his father in Bhai-Boner Dara area of Harinagar Village.

On the day of the incident, locals searched for Motalib Hossain with nets but did not find him and informed Sunamganj Fire Service Station.

Later on, the divers came and searched till evening but could not rescue Motalib and suspended the rescue operation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kulti Bridge set to make landmark development at Dumuria
Road mishaps claim four lives
Three die from snakebite in Gaibandha, Natore
More research on safe fish production stressed
Obituary
Woman crushed under train in Joypurhat
Five electrocuted in 4 dists
Pirojpur declared homeless-free district


Latest News
‘I thought everyone forgot about me; grateful to NSI and PM for bringing me home alive’
Biden says will visit Vietnam 'shortly'
Bangladesh's Fixtures for ICC World Cup 2023
India extends cooperation for development of Bangladesh: Verma
Foreigners find advantages when country is weak; they want unrest: Momen
Tamim starts rehab for World Cup comeback
Housewife electrocuted in Gaibandha
Khaleda admitted to Evercare Hospital
Houses, shops attacked, set on fire over death of Kushtia AL leader
Egg prices rise again
Most Read News
Omar Hazzaz new CCCI President
Niko graft case hearing against Khaleda on August 14
BNP to bring out mass processions in capital on Friday
PM declares 12 districts, 123 upazilas free of homeless now
Egg prices rise again
IU student ‘kills self’ jumping from rooftop
Quader leaves for Singapore for health check-up
Housewife electrocuted in Gaibandha
Khagrachhari's link with Sajek suspended, over 200 tourists stranded
Role of social media in changing rural dynamics
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft