Two people found dead in Gaibandha, Sunamganj





GAIBANDHA: The body of a young man, who went missing after jumping off a bridge while bathing in a canal in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district, was recovered after 20 hours.

A team of divers of the Fire Service recovered the body from the Panitala Canal at around 9 am on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Shihab Mia, 21, son of Khaja Mia, a resident of Shihirpur Village in the upazila. He was a student at Shabargachhi Degree College.

Local sources said Shihab Mia along with his five friends went to take bath in the Panitala Canal at around 2:30 pm on Tuesday. At that time, Shihab went missing after jumping from a bridge over the canal.



Gobindaganj Fire Service Station In-Charge Arif Anwar confirmed the incident.



SUNAMGANJ: The body of fisherman was recovered on Tuesday two days after he went missing after being struck by lightning strike in Shantiganj Upazila of the district.



The deceased was identified as Motalib Hossain, 24, son of Nasir Mia, a resident of Paikapan Village under Dargapasha Union in the upazila.



Police sources said locals spotted the body in the Mahasingh River near Lalpur-Mougao area at around 9 am and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



Later on, Motalib's father Nasir Mia identified his son's body.



Earlier, on Sunday morning, Motalib Hossain fell into the water of the river during lightning while fishing with his father in Bhai-Boner Dara area of Harinagar Village.



On the day of the incident, locals searched for Motalib Hossain with nets but did not find him and informed Sunamganj Fire Service Station.



Later on, the divers came and searched till evening but could not rescue Motalib and suspended the rescue operation.



