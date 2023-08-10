Video
Flood causes huge damage to agri-sector in Feni

15,000 people marooned

Published : Thursday, 10 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Md Abu Taher Bhuiyan

FENI, Aug 9: Flood has made irrecoverable damages to agriculture and fisheries sector in the district in addition to untold public sufferings.

According to local sources, these damages were reported mostly in Porshuram and Fulgazi upazilas. Three vital points of the Muhuri River embankment got broken due to strong current pressure of the Muhuri River water, triggered by torrential rain and upstream Indian hilly tide. It caused entry of water into localities in these two upazilas.

About 15,000 people got marooned. Now the water is receding but damages are becoming visible. The public suffering is mounting up.

A visit on Tuesday found scars of damages in the agriculture and fisheries sectors in these upazilas.
Fulgazi Upazila Agriculture  Officer Md Masud Rana said, 300 hectares (ha) of transplanted Aman (T-Aman) lying submerged in the upazila while 165 ha in Porshuram Upazila. Besides, T-Aman seedbeds and vegetable fields are lying in water, he added. Fulgazi Upazila Fisheries Officer Ujjal Banik said, flood washed away 375 ponds and fish enclosures in these upazilas. The staff of Fisheries Department are working in fields to assist fish growers while estimating the cost of damage, he added.

Fulgazi Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tania Bhuiya said, "We are beside the victims. Adequate  dry food has been provided. About 3.5 tonnes of rice and Tk 2 lakh have been given."

Shelter centres have been prepared, and  if water increases, people can go there, he added.

Sub-Divisional Engineer of Water Development Board (WDB)-Feni Ariful Islam Bhuiyan said, a project of Tk 731 crore will be begin to repair the embankment. After a little recession of the flood water, the broken parts will be repaired, he added.

According to WDB sources,  the Muhuri River flowed under 28-centimere (cm) of  the danger mark on Tuesday morning but it flowed above 7 cm of the danger level at noon.

Fulgazi Upazila Chairman Abdul Alim Mazumdar said, "We become victims of such flood every year.  People want a sustainable and permanent embankment and river dredging. They don't want relief."


