

Rahul Gandhi rips into Modi over Manipur violence



More than 180 people have been killed, many hundreds more wounded and tens of thousands rendered homeless in Manipur since May, but Modi failed to publicly address the violence until last month in a state controlled by his own Hindu nationalist party.



Addressing parliament for the first time since his reinstatement on Monday as a lawmaker, Gandhi poured scorn on what he called the divisive policies of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a debate on a no-trust vote against Modi's government.

"You have killed mother India in Manipur," Gandhi said as opposition lawmakers thumped their desks and their government counterparts booed him.



"You have divided it, broken it," said Gandhi, who was disqualified from parliament in March after he was convicted for defamation until the Supreme Court last week suspended the conviction, allowing him to be reinstated.



The no-trust vote is not expected to impact the stability or the popularity of Modi's government as it enjoys a strong majority and is expected to win a third term in a general election next year.



However, it hopes to draw out Modi to speak in detail and embarrass him over the violence that has led the United States and the European parliament to express concern.



The three-day debate and vote which began Tuesday also come a month before Modi hosts G20 leaders for the annual summit in New Delhi, where he aims to showcase India's leadership of the Global South.



Gandhi, who spoke in Hindi, said the Indian army could bring peace to Manipur in one day but is not being used, "because you want to kill India in Manipur", addressing the government side.



New Delhi has rushed tens of thousands of additional security forces to the state of 3.2 million people but sporadic violence continues.



The clashes erupted over the BJP state government potentially extending special benefits to the mostly Hindu ethnic majority Meiteis. Those benefits have been reserved for minority, mostly Christian, Kuki tribals in the state.



The state government denies accusations by the Kukis and political rivals that it failed to act more forcefully to quell the trouble. �REUTERS



NEW DELHI, Aug 9: Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday mounted a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the deadly ethnic conflict in Manipur, saying his government had divided the remote northeastern state, broken it and burnt it.More than 180 people have been killed, many hundreds more wounded and tens of thousands rendered homeless in Manipur since May, but Modi failed to publicly address the violence until last month in a state controlled by his own Hindu nationalist party.Addressing parliament for the first time since his reinstatement on Monday as a lawmaker, Gandhi poured scorn on what he called the divisive policies of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a debate on a no-trust vote against Modi's government."You have killed mother India in Manipur," Gandhi said as opposition lawmakers thumped their desks and their government counterparts booed him."You have divided it, broken it," said Gandhi, who was disqualified from parliament in March after he was convicted for defamation until the Supreme Court last week suspended the conviction, allowing him to be reinstated.The no-trust vote is not expected to impact the stability or the popularity of Modi's government as it enjoys a strong majority and is expected to win a third term in a general election next year.However, it hopes to draw out Modi to speak in detail and embarrass him over the violence that has led the United States and the European parliament to express concern.The three-day debate and vote which began Tuesday also come a month before Modi hosts G20 leaders for the annual summit in New Delhi, where he aims to showcase India's leadership of the Global South.Gandhi, who spoke in Hindi, said the Indian army could bring peace to Manipur in one day but is not being used, "because you want to kill India in Manipur", addressing the government side.New Delhi has rushed tens of thousands of additional security forces to the state of 3.2 million people but sporadic violence continues.The clashes erupted over the BJP state government potentially extending special benefits to the mostly Hindu ethnic majority Meiteis. Those benefits have been reserved for minority, mostly Christian, Kuki tribals in the state.The state government denies accusations by the Kukis and political rivals that it failed to act more forcefully to quell the trouble. �REUTERS