Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 August, 2023, 8:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Denmark extends border controls after Quran burnings

Published : Thursday, 10 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

COPENHAGEN, Aug 9: Denmark will extend the tighter border controls introduced following protests involving Quran burnings in recent months in the country and in neighbouring Sweden, the justice ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement that police "found it necessary to maintain the temporarily intensified efforts at the internal Danish borders", citing a recommendation from the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET).

Originally scheduled for a week after being introduced on August 3, the random checks at the borders with Sweden and Germany are now due to remain in place until August 17.

Denmark, along with Sweden, has stepped up security following the backlash in several Muslim countries in response to public desecrations of the Quran in the Scandinavian countries.

"The Quran burnings in recent times have an impact on the current threat level," Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard was quoted as saying in the statement.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia to build up forces in west to counter NATO threat: Shoigu
Rahul Gandhi rips into Modi over Manipur violence
Pakistan court seeks government response over Imran's appeal, refuses to release him
Denmark extends border controls after Quran burnings
Nigeria says not ruling out force in Niger ahead of West African summit
South America seeks roadmap to save Amazon at 'landmark' summit
3 killed in Uttarakhand landslide, 3-storey hotel collapses in seconds
Jailed Imran's lawyers file legal challenge


Latest News
‘I thought everyone forgot about me; grateful to NSI and PM for bringing me home alive’
Biden says will visit Vietnam 'shortly'
Bangladesh's Fixtures for ICC World Cup 2023
India extends cooperation for development of Bangladesh: Verma
Foreigners find advantages when country is weak; they want unrest: Momen
Tamim starts rehab for World Cup comeback
Housewife electrocuted in Gaibandha
Khaleda admitted to Evercare Hospital
Houses, shops attacked, set on fire over death of Kushtia AL leader
Egg prices rise again
Most Read News
Omar Hazzaz new CCCI President
Niko graft case hearing against Khaleda on August 14
BNP to bring out mass processions in capital on Friday
PM declares 12 districts, 123 upazilas free of homeless now
Egg prices rise again
IU student ‘kills self’ jumping from rooftop
Quader leaves for Singapore for health check-up
Housewife electrocuted in Gaibandha
Khagrachhari's link with Sajek suspended, over 200 tourists stranded
Role of social media in changing rural dynamics
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft