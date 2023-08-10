Video
Indian wrist spinner in Bangladesh's practice camp

Published : Thursday, 10 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Left-arm wrist spinner Gius Carappa has joined Bangladesh's practice camp to help the cricketers to prepare for the upcoming two high profile tournaments-Asia Cup and World Cup.

Carappa, a cricketer from Kerala, may also accompany the team in Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and Pakistan and World Cup in India if team management wants, said Cricket Operations' assistant manager Shahriar Nafees.

This is not the first time Carappa worked as the net bowler for Bangladesh players. Former Bangladesh T20 technical consultant Sridharan Sriram first brought him into the team's practice session and he also accompanied the team in Australia during the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Carappa was also in Australian team's net during 2017 when the Steve Smith, David Warner and co. wanted them to prepare for Kuldeep Yadav's wrist spin. Sriram was then the spin bowling coach of Australia.    �BSS


