

Hathurusingha in Dhaka to guide national team for Asia Cup



He was supposed to guide the team straightway for the upcoming Asia Cup after his arrival but the captaincy issue deferred Bangladesh's official practice session.



Instead of starting practice with his charges, Hathurusingha now would meet BCB president this evening to discuss the matter regarding ODI Captain.

The board though wants Shakib Al Hasan to replace Tamim Iqbal as Captain, the input of Hathurusingha is also believed to be vital in this regard.



Since they are yet to decide on captain, the board was unable to name the team of the Asia Cup. But it is mandatory for every board to announce the Asia Cup squad by August 12. So, the board would have to take their decision before August 12.



Hathurusingha would kick-start practice session once the squad is announced. Before then, the players would continue the individual training session as they have been doing. �BSS



