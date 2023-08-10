Video
Thursday, 10 August, 2023, 8:30 AM
Home Sports

India cricket board makes $1.5bn surplus in five years

Published : Thursday, 10 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

NEW DELHI, AUG 9: India's cricket board earned a surplus of around $1.5 billion in the five years to 2021-22, the country's parliament heard during a rare look into the sporting body's finances.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not typically publish its finances in detail.

But it is known to be one of the world's most lucrative governing bodies thanks to India's diehard love of the game and periodic bidding wars over broadcast rights.

A government minister listed recent BCCI earnings in parliament on Tuesday which revealed revenue of $919 million and
expenditure of $370 million for the year to March 2022, leaving a surplus of $549 million.    �AFP


