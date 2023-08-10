Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 August, 2023, 8:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Suryakumar blasts India to win over West Indies in 3rd T20

Published : Thursday, 10 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137

Suryakumar blasts India to win over West Indies in 3rd T20

Suryakumar blasts India to win over West Indies in 3rd T20

PROVIDENCE, AUG 9: Suryakumar Yadav smashed 83 off 44 balls as India beat West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20 international in Guyana on Tuesday to keep the series alive.

After India lost T20 debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill cheaply in pursuit of 160, Suryakumar took charge in a dazzling innings comprising 10 fours and four sixes.

He eventually fell clipping an Alzarri Joseph full toss to deep backward square leg, but Tilak Varma finished unbeaten on 49 and captain Hardik Pandya hit the winning six with 13 balls to spare.

"It was really important to be myself in the powerplay. The team wanted me to bat as much as possible," said Suryakumar.
"I practised these (scoops) strokes a lot. I have loved to do that. I just like to express myself."

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell had earlier dragged his side to 159-5 with a quick-fire 40 not out after winning the toss in Providence and choosing to bat.

Brandon King made a run-a-ball 42 while fellow opener Kyle Mayers (25) and Nicholas Pooran (20) also made decent contributions for the hosts.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, recalled in place of Ravi Bishnoi, claimed 3-28 to lead the Indian bowling attack. Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar picked up a wicket apiece.

"We were 10-15 runs short," said Powell. "It was a pretty good wicket. The start we got (with the bat), it was something we asked for. We lost our way in the middle."

India cut West Indies' lead to 2-1 in the five-match series after they lost the opener by four runs followed by Sunday's dramatic two-wicket defeat.

"We had to back ourselves. Two losses or two wins do not change things. We have a long-term plan and it was important we showed our character," said Pandya.

West Indies are aiming to win their first series of two or more matches against India in any format since 2016.
India won the preceding two-Test series 1-0 before beating the West Indies 2-1 in the ODIs.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tamim starts rehab for World Cup comeback
Indian wrist spinner in Bangladesh's practice camp
Hathurusingha in Dhaka to guide national team for Asia Cup
India cricket board makes $1.5bn surplus in five years
India-Pakistan clash among nine WC fixture changes
Suryakumar blasts India to win over West Indies in 3rd T20
BPBS signs agreement with Australia Boxing Association to improve boxing quality
Ashraf recalled to Pakistan squad for Afghan series, Asia Cup


Latest News
‘I thought everyone forgot about me; grateful to NSI and PM for bringing me home alive’
Biden says will visit Vietnam 'shortly'
Bangladesh's Fixtures for ICC World Cup 2023
India extends cooperation for development of Bangladesh: Verma
Foreigners find advantages when country is weak; they want unrest: Momen
Tamim starts rehab for World Cup comeback
Housewife electrocuted in Gaibandha
Khaleda admitted to Evercare Hospital
Houses, shops attacked, set on fire over death of Kushtia AL leader
Egg prices rise again
Most Read News
Omar Hazzaz new CCCI President
Niko graft case hearing against Khaleda on August 14
BNP to bring out mass processions in capital on Friday
PM declares 12 districts, 123 upazilas free of homeless now
Egg prices rise again
IU student ‘kills self’ jumping from rooftop
Quader leaves for Singapore for health check-up
Housewife electrocuted in Gaibandha
Khagrachhari's link with Sajek suspended, over 200 tourists stranded
Role of social media in changing rural dynamics
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft