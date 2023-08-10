BPBS signs agreement with Australia Boxing Association to improve boxing quality







Md Asaduzzaman of Bangladesh and Mike Ultramora of Australia signed the agreement on behalf their respective sides in Melbourne, Australia.



With this agreement, a new chapter has started in Bangladesh boxing. Not only that along with this agreement, an organisation called "Bangladesh-Australia Boxing Community" was also formed with the Australian Boxing Association.

This organisation will work together for the development and excellence of professional boxing in the two countries.



After signing the agreement, Chairman of Bangladesh Professional Boxing Society Md. Asaduzzaman said this agreement with Australia would play an effective role for the improvement and further development of the boxing game in Bangladesh.



He also sought the government's vision and assistance for the development of boxing in Bangladesh.



Asaduzzaman expressed his hope that through boxing, he would be able to put Bangladesh on the world map at a unique height. �BSS



Bangladesh Professional Boxing Society (BPBS) signed an agreement with Australia Boxing Association to improve the quality of boxing in Bangladesh, said a press release.Md Asaduzzaman of Bangladesh and Mike Ultramora of Australia signed the agreement on behalf their respective sides in Melbourne, Australia.With this agreement, a new chapter has started in Bangladesh boxing. Not only that along with this agreement, an organisation called "Bangladesh-Australia Boxing Community" was also formed with the Australian Boxing Association.This organisation will work together for the development and excellence of professional boxing in the two countries.After signing the agreement, Chairman of Bangladesh Professional Boxing Society Md. Asaduzzaman said this agreement with Australia would play an effective role for the improvement and further development of the boxing game in Bangladesh.He also sought the government's vision and assistance for the development of boxing in Bangladesh.Asaduzzaman expressed his hope that through boxing, he would be able to put Bangladesh on the world map at a unique height. �BSS