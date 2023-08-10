Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 August, 2023, 8:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Boult back in New Zealand ODI squad for England tour

Published : Thursday, 10 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

WELLINGTON, AUG 9: Seamer Trent Boult is set to play international cricket again after being named Wednesday to the New Zealand ODI squad that will face England in September ahead of the World Cup.

Boult, 34, is set to play his first 50-overs international for 12 months after being included in the 15-man squad to face England.

He was left out by the Black Caps last year after turning down a central contract to play in Australia's lucrative Big Bash League.

Boult is one of the world's best ODI bowlers, having taken 187 wickets at that level and a further 74 for his country in Twenty20 cricket.

Kyle Jamieson, who has taken 72 wickets in 16 Tests, also returns to the New Zealand white ball squad after a back injury.

Batter Tom Latham captains an experienced side that includes Test skipper Tim Southee, who is set to resume his bowling partnership with Boult.

New Zealand ODI squad to play England:
Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Will Young.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tamim starts rehab for World Cup comeback
Indian wrist spinner in Bangladesh's practice camp
Hathurusingha in Dhaka to guide national team for Asia Cup
India cricket board makes $1.5bn surplus in five years
India-Pakistan clash among nine WC fixture changes
Suryakumar blasts India to win over West Indies in 3rd T20
BPBS signs agreement with Australia Boxing Association to improve boxing quality
Ashraf recalled to Pakistan squad for Afghan series, Asia Cup


Latest News
‘I thought everyone forgot about me; grateful to NSI and PM for bringing me home alive’
Biden says will visit Vietnam 'shortly'
Bangladesh's Fixtures for ICC World Cup 2023
India extends cooperation for development of Bangladesh: Verma
Foreigners find advantages when country is weak; they want unrest: Momen
Tamim starts rehab for World Cup comeback
Housewife electrocuted in Gaibandha
Khaleda admitted to Evercare Hospital
Houses, shops attacked, set on fire over death of Kushtia AL leader
Egg prices rise again
Most Read News
Omar Hazzaz new CCCI President
Niko graft case hearing against Khaleda on August 14
BNP to bring out mass processions in capital on Friday
PM declares 12 districts, 123 upazilas free of homeless now
Egg prices rise again
IU student ‘kills self’ jumping from rooftop
Quader leaves for Singapore for health check-up
Housewife electrocuted in Gaibandha
Khagrachhari's link with Sajek suspended, over 200 tourists stranded
Role of social media in changing rural dynamics
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft