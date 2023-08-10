Boult back in New Zealand ODI squad for England tour







Boult, 34, is set to play his first 50-overs international for 12 months after being included in the 15-man squad to face England.



He was left out by the Black Caps last year after turning down a central contract to play in Australia's lucrative Big Bash League.

Boult is one of the world's best ODI bowlers, having taken 187 wickets at that level and a further 74 for his country in Twenty20 cricket.



Kyle Jamieson, who has taken 72 wickets in 16 Tests, also returns to the New Zealand white ball squad after a back injury.



Batter Tom Latham captains an experienced side that includes Test skipper Tim Southee, who is set to resume his bowling partnership with Boult.



New Zealand ODI squad to play England:

Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Will Young. �AFP



WELLINGTON, AUG 9: Seamer Trent Boult is set to play international cricket again after being named Wednesday to the New Zealand ODI squad that will face England in September ahead of the World Cup.Boult, 34, is set to play his first 50-overs international for 12 months after being included in the 15-man squad to face England.He was left out by the Black Caps last year after turning down a central contract to play in Australia's lucrative Big Bash League.Boult is one of the world's best ODI bowlers, having taken 187 wickets at that level and a further 74 for his country in Twenty20 cricket.Kyle Jamieson, who has taken 72 wickets in 16 Tests, also returns to the New Zealand white ball squad after a back injury.Batter Tom Latham captains an experienced side that includes Test skipper Tim Southee, who is set to resume his bowling partnership with Boult.New Zealand ODI squad to play England:Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Will Young. �AFP