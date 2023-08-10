

Colombia 'dreaming big' as they plot England downfall at World Cup



The 25th-ranked South Americans have never made the last eight before but they are brimming with confidence after grinding down Jamaica 1-0 on Tuesday thanks to a goal from their skipper.



They will now play England in Sydney on Saturday and are fearless, having beaten world number two Germany in the group stage.

"Because of their football and their history we need to be careful, we need to be cautious," Abadia said of Sarina Wiegman's strongly fancied England.



"But in football we have already seen that the gaps between teams have been closing down and Colombia have proven to be a solid team.



"Of course, England are one of the favourites, that goes without saying -- they are the European champions.



"But we also faced Germany, who were second favourites. We were wise enough and had the composure."



Colombia's intense, attacking mindset has served them well so far, with their teenage striker Linda Caicedo one of the stars of the tournament.



But Usme is the glue that keeps them together and she said they were in no mood to stop now.



"We want more," she said, having scored the goal to take Colombia into the last eight.



"It's not our ceiling, now we are thinking about England, which is going to be a dream match. �AFP



MELBOURNE, AUG 9: Colombia captain Catalina Usme is "dreaming big" and coach Nelson Abadia wants to "make history" as the last team standing from the Americas plots the downfall of England in the Women's World Cup quarter-finals.The 25th-ranked South Americans have never made the last eight before but they are brimming with confidence after grinding down Jamaica 1-0 on Tuesday thanks to a goal from their skipper.They will now play England in Sydney on Saturday and are fearless, having beaten world number two Germany in the group stage."Because of their football and their history we need to be careful, we need to be cautious," Abadia said of Sarina Wiegman's strongly fancied England."But in football we have already seen that the gaps between teams have been closing down and Colombia have proven to be a solid team."Of course, England are one of the favourites, that goes without saying -- they are the European champions."But we also faced Germany, who were second favourites. We were wise enough and had the composure."Colombia's intense, attacking mindset has served them well so far, with their teenage striker Linda Caicedo one of the stars of the tournament.But Usme is the glue that keeps them together and she said they were in no mood to stop now."We want more," she said, having scored the goal to take Colombia into the last eight."It's not our ceiling, now we are thinking about England, which is going to be a dream match. �AFP