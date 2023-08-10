CCEA okays proposals for procuring LNG under long-term arrangement







The approvals came at a meeting on Wednesday held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.



Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division additional secretary Md Amin Ul Ahsan said that the meeting approved a total of four proposals.

He said following two separate proposals from Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Petrobangla would procure 1 to 1.5 MTPA LNG from Excelerate Energy Bangladesh Ltd under a long-term arrangement for 15 years starting from 2026.



Aminul said Petrobangla would also procure 1.5 MTPA LNG from Summit Oil and Shipping Company Ltd under a deal for 15 years beginning from 2026.



He said in another proposal mooted by Power Division, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) would procure services related to affected gas turbine compressor repair from the main manufacturing company General Electric (Switzerland) GmbH under Direct Procurement Method (DPM) for Ghorashal 3rd Unit Repowered Combined Cycle Power Plant.



Besides, he said the day's CCEA meeting also approved a proposal in principle from the Ministry of Housing and Public Works for implementing the 'Construction, Operations and Maintenance of Water Treatment Plant at Purbachal New Town' under Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) method.



