BB updates freight charge reporting for export, imports







The circular issued on Wednesday by the Foreign Exchange Operation Department offers all Authorized Dealers of Foreign Exchange, Airlines, Shipping Companies, Licensed Freight Forwarders, and General Sales Agents operating within Bangladesh to accept freight charges in local currency.



Historically, these certificates have been issued manually by ADs. To streamline and modernize this process, Bangladesh Bank now mandates a digital approach.

Authorized Dealers are now required to generate "Information of freight charge on prepaid basis against export" and "Information of freight charge against FOB (or similar term) for import.



They must use Bangladesh Bank Online Export Monitoring System (OEMS) and Bangladesh Bank Online Import Monitoring System (OIMS) respectively. Detailed instructions for generating these forms are outlined in the User Manuals available in the 'Documents' tab of OEMS and OIMS.



Exporters and Importers are mandated to provide the respective Form FF to Freight Forwarders, Airlines, and Shipping Companies as evidence of freight charges paid in local currency.



These forms will facilitate the accurate reporting and tracking of freight charges throughout the export and import processes.



Furthermore, Freight Forwarders, Airlines, and Shipping Companies are required to collect the Form FF from the relevant Exporter or Importer as confirmation for received local currency freight charges.



These forms must be submitted to the designated Authorized Dealers when remitting surplus earnings or Freight Charges to their respective Head Offices, Principals, or Counterpart Freight Forwarders abroad.



The circular emphasizes that all other instructions outlined in Paragraph-1 (viii) (a) and (b) of Chapter-10 of GFET remain unchanged.



Authorized Dealers are advised to promptly communicate these new instructions to all relevant stakeholders to be effective immediately.



In a bid to enhancing efficiency and accuracy in reporting freight charges for both exports and imports, Bangladesh Bank has issued a fresh circular to mandate a digital approach related to the process.The circular issued on Wednesday by the Foreign Exchange Operation Department offers all Authorized Dealers of Foreign Exchange, Airlines, Shipping Companies, Licensed Freight Forwarders, and General Sales Agents operating within Bangladesh to accept freight charges in local currency.Historically, these certificates have been issued manually by ADs. To streamline and modernize this process, Bangladesh Bank now mandates a digital approach.Authorized Dealers are now required to generate "Information of freight charge on prepaid basis against export" and "Information of freight charge against FOB (or similar term) for import.They must use Bangladesh Bank Online Export Monitoring System (OEMS) and Bangladesh Bank Online Import Monitoring System (OIMS) respectively. Detailed instructions for generating these forms are outlined in the User Manuals available in the 'Documents' tab of OEMS and OIMS.Exporters and Importers are mandated to provide the respective Form FF to Freight Forwarders, Airlines, and Shipping Companies as evidence of freight charges paid in local currency.These forms will facilitate the accurate reporting and tracking of freight charges throughout the export and import processes.Furthermore, Freight Forwarders, Airlines, and Shipping Companies are required to collect the Form FF from the relevant Exporter or Importer as confirmation for received local currency freight charges.These forms must be submitted to the designated Authorized Dealers when remitting surplus earnings or Freight Charges to their respective Head Offices, Principals, or Counterpart Freight Forwarders abroad.The circular emphasizes that all other instructions outlined in Paragraph-1 (viii) (a) and (b) of Chapter-10 of GFET remain unchanged.Authorized Dealers are advised to promptly communicate these new instructions to all relevant stakeholders to be effective immediately.