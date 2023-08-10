Stocks fall on profit taking





Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Wednesday as the dominant small investors booked profit.



At the close of the trading, DSE's main index DSEX fell by 18.57 points to 6,396 points. Among the other two indices of DSE, DSE Shariah Index decreased by 2.6 points to 2,369 points. DS-30 index decreased by 6 points to 2,142 points.





On this day, the price of only 37 companies' shares increased, on the contrary, 132 companies decreased, and 155 companies remained unchanged.



The top 10 companies by transaction are:- Fu-Wang Food, Khan Brothers PP, Legacy Footwear, Deshbandhu Polymer, Sea Pearl Beach, Sonali Paper, Alif Industries, Square Pharma, RD Food and Rupali Life Insurance.



The top 10 companies with price increase are:- Ambi Pharma, Libra Infusion, Apex Spinning, National Tea, Aramit, Daffodil Computer, Alif Industries, Apex Tannery, AMCL (Pran) and Kohinoor Chemical.



At the CSE, its main index decreased by 39.60 points to 18622 points. Shares and units of 158 companies were traded in CSE that day. Among them, the prices of 20 have increased, 88 have decreased and 50 have remained unchanged.



At the end of the day, shares and units of Tk 6.66 crore were traded in CSE. Shares and units of Tk 2.40 crore were traded on Tuesday.



