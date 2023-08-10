BEZA inks land lease deal with Fakir Knitwears Ltd







Under the agreement, BEZA has allocated 15 acres of land for the company at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN), said a press release.



BEZA Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun presided over the agreement signing function.

BEZA Executive Member (Investment Development) Md Mozibor Rahman and Deputy Managing Director of the Fakir Knitwears Limited Fakir Mashrikuzzaman today inked the agreement on behalf of their respective sides at the BEZA conference room in the city on Wednesday.



Congratulating the investor, Shaikh Yusuf Harun said that the company is well-known in its respective sector and is developing business with reputation in the country and international arena.



Therefore, linking up such investors with BEZA will lead to increased investment in the economic zone as well as diversification of products, he added.



Fakir Knitwears Limited will build a knit composite industry in BSMSN with an investment of US$45.82 million. This factory will employ 2,000 people.



The industrial city is being developed on around 33,000 acres of land touching three upazilas- Mirsarai, Sitakundu and Sonagazi- under Chattogram and Feni districts respectively.



