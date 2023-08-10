

3-day Walton Int’l ATS Expo begins in city today



The expo will conclude on Saturday, said Walton Hi-Tech's Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed at a press conference at the ICCB on Wednesday.



The press conference was also attended by Walton's Deputy Managing Director (DMD) and ATS Expo's Chairman Md. Humayun Kabir, DMD and ATS Expo's co-chairman Mohammad Yousuf Ali, Walton Refrigerator's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Tofail Ahemd, Walton AC's CBO Tanvir Rahman, Walton's Senior Deputy Executive Director and ATS Expo's Coordinator A F M Nasir Uddin.

ATS Expo will be the first and largest international industrial fair of a single company in Bangladesh, Golam Murshed said.



Walton at its own state-of-the-art manufacturing plants is producing more than 50,000 industrial materials, components and services.



Most of these are used as main raw materials and components in various stages of almost all types of industrial sectors.



Along with meeting its internal demands, Walton may contribute to the reduction of the import dependence by supplying quality industrial materials, components and services to the domestic industries, he said.



Golam Murshed also said that the ATS Expo aims to discover the world of possibilities by showcasing Walton's homemade impressive repertoire of machining, mold & die, industrial raw materials, components, testing lab and other industrial services to domestic and international industrialists and visitors.



Walton has also targeted to save billion dollars of foreign currencies along with the reduction of import dependence.



DMD Md. Humayun Kabir also spoke at the press conference. He said Walton will showcase over 50K industrial components, materials, services, testing labs and facilities at 21 stalls in ATS Expo.



Along with exhibition, a panel discussion meeting titled 'Role of Domestic Industry in Building Smart Bangladesh' will be held in the expo on August 11, (Friday).



Along with the state-of-the-art manufacturing plants, country's largest research and innovation center and several international standard testing labs, including NUSDAT-UTS, have been built at the Walton headquarters in Chandra, Gazipur.

The testing lab 'NUSDAT-UTS' is accredited by the Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB).



The testing certificates of the products, provided by BAB accredited testing institutions, are directly accepted by the member countries of International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) and Asia-Pacific Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (APLAC).



Therefore, the testing certificates of the products, tested in NUSDAT lab, are also accepted by the government testing standards organization of different countries around the world.



In ATS Expo, products will be showcased in 4 categories - testing solutions, products, services and industrial materials & components.



