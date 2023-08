Virtual meeting platform Convay getting popularity in BD

Convay is working towards operating a safe, flexible, and uninterrupted communication system across various sectors, including corporate and government bodies, as well as educational institutions, says a press release.



Convay is a virtual collaboration platform that integrates facilities to foster effective communication among users, namely low-bandwidth video conferencing, various collaboration tools, and visual boards.

This cloud-based virtual meeting platform features AI-based architecture and an RNN-based noise suppression system to ensure an external noise-free video conferencing experience. Additionally, Convay's advanced security features keep users' personal information 100% secure.



Quazi Abdullah Al Mamun, the Head of Marketing and Product Innovation at Convay said: "Convay has been designed to allow users easy, seamless performance in their daily virtual tasks.



Our goal is to meet the needs of the people in the country and establish Convay as a leading virtual meeting platform in the global corporate sector. Our experienced team is always working diligently to solve any problems faced by users."



