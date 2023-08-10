KGDCL celebrates Nat’l Energy Security Day

Video
Published : Thursday, 10 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 9: On the occasion of National Energy Safety Day 2023, Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) held a discussion meeting at its head office in Chattogram city on Wednesday.

Managing Director of KGDCL Engineer Md Rafiqul Islam was present as the chief guest in the meeting.

Md Rafiqul Islam said there is no alternative to industrialization for the economic development of the country and if industrialization is to be done, energy must be ensured.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahamn gave priority to the interests of the country and encouraged activities of the energy sector through domestic companies, he said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has undertaken a multi-dimensional program to increase awareness on the use of gas and other fuels and to increase awareness on the use of safe fuels.

In the interest of energy security, the company has installed pre-paid and EVC meters which will continue in the future, he  added.

General Manager, Deputy General Manager, leaders of Karnaphuli Gas Officers Welfare Association and KGDCL Employees Union CBA were present at the time.


