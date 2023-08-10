Video
Emirates cabin crew numbers cross 20,000

Published : Thursday, 10 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Desk

Emirates' cabin crew team recently crossed a milestone and is now 20,000-strong, as the airline continues to recruit cabin crew globally to meet its planned growth trajectory.

Since 2022, the airline has hosted recruitment events in 340 cities across 6 continents - truly reflecting the diversity of its cabin crew team and the destinations it serves, says a press release.

Emirates diverse cabin crew team represents over 140 nationalities with 130 languages spoken, reach their full potential.

Many crew have long been a part of Emirates' growth story with over 4,000 crew serving between 5-9 years; close to 3,000 serving between 10-14 years; over 1,500 crew serving 15-19 years; and some 400 crew members having crossed the milestone of 20 years of service.

Three crew members have been with the airline for more than 30 years.

Career progression opportunities for cabin crew include upgrading to a higher cabin, becoming a cabin supervisor, trainer or purser.

Today the airline has over 1,100 pursers who have moved through the ranks from junior cabin crew, after successfully completing rigorous training and assessments.

Revving up for its next growth phase, the airline will host global recruitment events covering hundreds of cities all year round.


