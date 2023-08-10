Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 August, 2023, 8:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

aamarPay Super App partners with LankaBangla Finance

Published : Thursday, 10 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Business Desk

aamarPay Super App partners with LankaBangla Finance

aamarPay Super App partners with LankaBangla Finance

This partnership aims to revolutionise payment experiences for LankaBangla customers, making it easier and more convenient for them to manage their finances.

Fintech company aamarPay Super App has recently signed a strategic payment collaboration with LankaBangla Finance Limited, one of the leading integrated financial institutions in the country.

This partnership aims to revolutionise payment experiences for LankaBangla customers, making it easier and more convenient for them to manage their finances, according to a press statement issued on Wednesday.

With this agreement, aamarPay Super App users can now pay their LankaBangla credit card bills, DPS installments, loan EMIs, and even access loan application facilities securely through the aamarPay Super App platform anywhere in the country.

The agreement signing ceremony was attended by esteemed individuals representing both organisations.

Among them were AM Ishtiaque Sarwer, managing director of aamarPay; COO Abdul Muktadir Azad, Mostafa Badrul Hasan, head of Commercial Department, Tahrima Tazrin, assistant manager of the Strategy and Partnership Commercial Department.

From LankaBangla Finance Limited, AKM Kamruzzaman, FCMA, head of Operations, Sheik Mohammad Fuad, head of ICT, Md Shibbir Rahman, head of Legal, on behalf of LBFL and, along with other high-ranking officials, graced the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CCEA okays proposals for procuring LNG under long-term arrangement
BB updates freight charge reporting for export, imports
Stocks fall on profit taking
BEZA inks land lease deal with Fakir Knitwears Ltd
3-day Walton Int’l ATS Expo begins in city today
BGMEA, Solidaridad sign MoU for achieving ESG Golas 2030
European stocks rebound, Asia mixed after weak China data
Virtual meeting platform Convay getting popularity in BD


Latest News
‘I thought everyone forgot about me; grateful to NSI and PM for bringing me home alive’
Biden says will visit Vietnam 'shortly'
Bangladesh's Fixtures for ICC World Cup 2023
India extends cooperation for development of Bangladesh: Verma
Foreigners find advantages when country is weak; they want unrest: Momen
Tamim starts rehab for World Cup comeback
Housewife electrocuted in Gaibandha
Khaleda admitted to Evercare Hospital
Houses, shops attacked, set on fire over death of Kushtia AL leader
Egg prices rise again
Most Read News
Omar Hazzaz new CCCI President
Niko graft case hearing against Khaleda on August 14
BNP to bring out mass processions in capital on Friday
PM declares 12 districts, 123 upazilas free of homeless now
Egg prices rise again
IU student ‘kills self’ jumping from rooftop
Quader leaves for Singapore for health check-up
Housewife electrocuted in Gaibandha
Khagrachhari's link with Sajek suspended, over 200 tourists stranded
Role of social media in changing rural dynamics
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft