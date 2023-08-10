Scammers sneak 7 new fake apps Into Apple, Google Play Stores: Sophos







Since May, Sophos X-Ops has observed CryptoRom fraudsters refining their techniques, including adding an AI chat tool, like ChatGPT, to their toolset.



Scammers also expanded their coercion tactics by telling victims their crypto accounts were hacked and more upfront money is needed.

Sophos X-Ops additionally discovered that scammers were able to sneak seven new fake cryptocurrency investment apps into the official Apple App and Google Play stores, upping the potential for victims.



In 2022, investment fraud caused the highest losses of any scam reported by the public to the US' FBI's Internet Crimes Complaint Center (IC3), totaling US$3.31 billion in the US alone.



Frauds involving cryptocurrency, including pig butchering, represented most of these scams, increasing 183% from 2021 to US$2.57 billion in reported losses last year.



Sophos X-Ops first learned of CryptoRom scammers using the AI chat tool, most likely ChatGPT, when a conned victim reached out to the team.



After contacting the victim on Tandem, a language sharing app that has also been used as a dating app, the scammer convinced the victim to move their conversation to WhatsApp.



The victim became suspicious after he received a lengthy message that was clearly partly written by an AI chat tool using a large language model (LLM).



Sophos X-Ops also uncovered a new scammer tactic designed to extort additional money. Traditionally, when victims of CryptoRom scams attempt to cash in on their "profits," fraudsters will tell them they need to pay a 20% tax on their funds before completing any withdrawals.



However, a recent victim revealed that after paying the "tax" to withdraw money, the fraudsters said the funds had been "hacked" and they would need another 20% deposit before receiving the funds.



Upon further investigation, Sophos X-Ops found seven fake cryptocurrency investment apps in the official Google Play and Apple App stores.



These apps have seemingly benign descriptions in the app stores (BerryX, for example, claims to be reading-related). However, as soon as users open the app, they are met with a fake crypto-trading interface.



To get past the Apple App Store review process, the app developers use the same technique Sophos first reported on in February 2023. They submit the app for approval using legitimate, run-of the-mill web content.



Then, once the app has been approved and published, they modify the server hosting the app with code for the fraudulent interface.



Many of these seven new apps recycled the same templates and descriptions, suggesting the same one or two pig butchering rings are creating the scheme.



