Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 August, 2023, 8:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Miniso Bangladesh to open 25th store in Sylhet

Published : Thursday, 10 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Desk

Miniso Bangladesh to open 25th store in Sylhet

Miniso Bangladesh to open 25th store in Sylhet

Miniso Bangladesh held the signing ceremony recently with it's latest Sub Franchisee to open it's 25th store in Sylhet. Currently, there are 24 Miniso stores located across Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Bogura and Rajshahi.

The signing ceremony was held at Miniso Bangladesh Head Office. Managing Director of Miniso Bangladesh Shabnam Shehnaz Chowdhury, Directors of Miniso Bangladesh Shah Adeeb Chowdhury, Shah Rayeed Chowdhury and Chowdhury Asifuzzaman were present at the ceremony to complete the agreement signing with the Franchise owner Md. Rezwan Selim, Proprietor of Softex Retail, says a press release.

Director of Miniso Bangladesh Shah Rayeed Chowdhury said, the popularity of the brand and the easy Franchise model where we take care of everything and keep Franchisees headache free has enabled Miniso to rapidly grow all over Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CCEA okays proposals for procuring LNG under long-term arrangement
BB updates freight charge reporting for export, imports
Stocks fall on profit taking
BEZA inks land lease deal with Fakir Knitwears Ltd
3-day Walton Int’l ATS Expo begins in city today
BGMEA, Solidaridad sign MoU for achieving ESG Golas 2030
European stocks rebound, Asia mixed after weak China data
Virtual meeting platform Convay getting popularity in BD


Latest News
‘I thought everyone forgot about me; grateful to NSI and PM for bringing me home alive’
Biden says will visit Vietnam 'shortly'
Bangladesh's Fixtures for ICC World Cup 2023
India extends cooperation for development of Bangladesh: Verma
Foreigners find advantages when country is weak; they want unrest: Momen
Tamim starts rehab for World Cup comeback
Housewife electrocuted in Gaibandha
Khaleda admitted to Evercare Hospital
Houses, shops attacked, set on fire over death of Kushtia AL leader
Egg prices rise again
Most Read News
Omar Hazzaz new CCCI President
Niko graft case hearing against Khaleda on August 14
BNP to bring out mass processions in capital on Friday
PM declares 12 districts, 123 upazilas free of homeless now
Egg prices rise again
IU student ‘kills self’ jumping from rooftop
Quader leaves for Singapore for health check-up
Housewife electrocuted in Gaibandha
Khagrachhari's link with Sajek suspended, over 200 tourists stranded
Role of social media in changing rural dynamics
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft