

Miniso Bangladesh to open 25th store in Sylhet



The signing ceremony was held at Miniso Bangladesh Head Office. Managing Director of Miniso Bangladesh Shabnam Shehnaz Chowdhury, Directors of Miniso Bangladesh Shah Adeeb Chowdhury, Shah Rayeed Chowdhury and Chowdhury Asifuzzaman were present at the ceremony to complete the agreement signing with the Franchise owner Md. Rezwan Selim, Proprietor of Softex Retail, says a press release.



Director of Miniso Bangladesh Shah Rayeed Chowdhury said, the popularity of the brand and the easy Franchise model where we take care of everything and keep Franchisees headache free has enabled Miniso to rapidly grow all over Bangladesh.

