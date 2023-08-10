Video
Thursday, 10 August, 2023
Buyers can win motorbike, AC, TV by charging GP mobile set thru bKash

Published : Thursday, 10 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Desk

Highest recharging customers can win Motorbike, AC and Television by recharging maximum amount to any Grameenphone (GP) number through bKash.

On top of that, 1,000 customers are getting up to Tk 50,000 cashback everyday by recharging highest amount to GP numbers using bKash, says a press release.

During the week long campaign that started on Tuesday, highest recharging customer to GP numbers will get Tk 1,40,000 worth motorbike coupon while second highest will get Tk 46,000 worth AC coupon and third highest will get Tk 30,000 worth TV coupon. Coupons can only be availed at selected outlets.

At the same time, a total of 1,000 customers are getting cashback from Tk100 to Tk 50,000 by recharging to GP numbers through bKash every day.

Mobile phone is an inseparable part in our daily life. With the facility to recharge mobile phone anytime, anywhere, bKash has made mobile recharge easy and convenient. bKash has brought this attractive campaign to make customers' experience more exciting.

To avail the offers, customers can recharge to any GP number using bKash app or USSD code *247#. Details of the offers are available in the link-https://bka.sh/GPmega


