Thursday, 10 August, 2023, 8:38 AM
Home Business

P2P-built Kawkhali Model Mosque opened in Rangamati

Published : Thursday, 10 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, August 9: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently virtually inaugurated the Kawkhali Model Mosque and Islamic Cultural Centre in Rangamati built by P2P Engineering and Construction Limited.

The mosque and Islamic Cultural Centre was inaugurated along with 49 other mosques on July 30 last, in the fifthe phase of the project. The premier opened the 50 mosques through a virtual inaugural ceremony from her official residence, Ganabhaban.

Counting the new ones, 250 mosques have been built so far as part of the government's move to construct 564 district- and upazila-level model mosques at a cost of Tk9,435 crore throughout the country.

Kawkhali Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Shamsud Doha Chowdhury, Divisional Director of Public Works Department Abul Kashem, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Syeda Sadia Nooria, Superintending Engineer Rangamati Public Works Circle Md Abul Hossain, Assistant Engineer Joy Barua, Deputy Assistant Engineer Palash Das, Upazila Agriculture Officer Gaziul Haque, OC Md Parvez Ali, Union Parishad Chairman, Imam's of mosques and local dignitaries were present on the occasion.

P2P Director Engr Nazim Uddin Khan, Engineering and Construction Manager Engr Mashuk Elahi, Project Coordinator Md Kamrul Islam Raju, Project Manager Eng Shipon, Deputy Project Manager Md Samir Uddin, Project Eng Md Saimon, Assistant Project Electrical Engineer Habibur Rahman and senior officials of P2P were also present.

The model mosque and Islamic cultural center will have air-conditioned facilities, separate spaces for prayers for 600 worshippers men and women.


