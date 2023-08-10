Video
AB Bank signs deed of agreement with Ami Probashi Ltd

Published : Thursday, 10 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

AB Bank Ltd recently signed an Agreement with Ami Probashi Ltd (APL), a Government approved Mobile App and Web Portal assisting Bangladeshi Migrant Workers in gaining employment abroad and completing migration related processes from the comfort of their homes.

Using this platform the Migrant Workers can open bank accounts digitally with any branches of AB Bank Ltd. and easily can remit the remittance from abroad to this account, says a press release.

Syed Mizanur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director, AB Bank Limited and  Namir Ahmad Nuri, CEO and co-founder of APL, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.  

Mahmudul Alam, President and Managing Director (current charge) of AB Bank Limited, K. M. Mohiuddin Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and CFO, AB Bank Ltd and other senior officials of both organizations also attended the programme.


