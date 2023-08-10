Video
Home Business

MBL holds condolence meeting on 48th martyrdom of Bangabandhu

Published : Thursday, 10 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) has organized a condolence meeting to observe the 48th Martyrdom Anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in meeting of the Board of Directors of the bank at its Head Office on Wednesday as part of the month long programme marking the National Mourning Day.

Morshed Alam MP, Chairman of the bank was chief guest on the occasion while Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank made the opening speech.

A. S. M. Feroz Alam, Vice Chairman; Md. Anwarul Haq, Vice Chairman of the bank and Chairman of the Risk Management Committee; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Chairman, Executive Committee; M. Amanullah, Chairman, Mercantile Exchange House (UK) Limited; M. A. Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd.; and directors of the bank Md. Abdul Hannan, Alhaj Mosharref Hossain, and Mohammad Abdul Awal also spoke on the occasion.  

Morshed Alam MP, Chairman of the bank discussed the Life and Works of Bangabandhu. Afterwards, the participants pray for the departed soul of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and the deceased family members of 15 August 1975.

Bank's Additional Managing Director and CRO Mati Ul Hasan, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD and Company Secretary and Head of HR Abu Asghar G. Haruni were also present.



