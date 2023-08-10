

Sonali Bank signs MoU with National Pension Authority



Sonali Bank PLC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Pension Authority to collect all types of fees, charges and monthly installment through Sonali payment gateway to implement programmes beneficial to all pension scheme holders at conference room Ministry of Finance on Wednesday, says a press release.Sonali Bank PLC CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim and Executive Chairman of National Pension Authority Kabirul Ezdani Khan sign the MoU for their respective organizations in the presence of Fatima Yasmin, Senior Secretary, Finance Division, Ministry of Finance as chief guest.Among others, Member of National Pension Authority Md Golam Mostofa, Sonali Bank PLC Deputy Managing Director Subhash Chandra Das and high officials of both organizations were also present in the occasion.