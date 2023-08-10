SIBL inks deal with Nec Money Transfer



An agreement was signed between Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) and Nec Money Transfer Limited at the bank's head office recently, says a press release.Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of SIBL, was present as chief guest at the agreement signing ceremony.Ikram Farazy, CIP, Chairman of Nec Group and Md Akmal Hossain, Head of International Division of SIBL, signed the agreement in favor of their organisations.Mohammad Forkanullah and Abdul Hannan Khan, Deputy Managing Directors of SIBL, Dr. Anower Farazy Emon, Director of Nec Group and Chairman of Farazy Hospital Ltd., Md. Osman Goni, Country Manager of Nec Money Transfer, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication of SIBL, Mohammed Ahsan Habib, Chief Remittance officer, and senior officials of both organizations were also present at the event.Under this agreement, Bangladeshi expatriates can now send money to any SIBL branch, sub-branch and agent outlets through Nec Money Transfer Ltd from various countries of the world.