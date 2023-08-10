Applications invited for Nat’l SME Entrepreneurship Award-2023







According to the SME Foundation, the contribution of the SME sector to the national economy is 30 per cent. Besides, about 85 per cent of employment in industrial sector comes from the SME sector and it is increasing every year.



As per SME Policy 2019, the government has set a target to increase the contribution of the SME sector to the economy by 32 per cent by 2024.

In order to fulfill this goal, CMSME entrepreneurs are financed, their product marketing promoted and national, departmental and regional SME fairs frequented and buyer-seller meetings are organized.



The government also provides assistance for participating in SME fair at home and abroad, helps ICT and technology skills development, SME cluster development, business management development, etc.



SME Foundation is implementing the programme.



As a part of this, SME Foundation has been recognizing SME entrepreneurs since 2008 using various means with the aim of encouraging entrepreneurs to implement various government plans including increasing employment.



The SME Foundation awards 'National SME Entrepreneurship Award' every year to recognize and encourage small and medium entrepreneurs from different regions of the country who have made a special contribution to the economic and social development including employment creation or have set an exemplary example in developing new entrepreneurs through creative initiatives.



The awards procedureincludes collecting open applications from entrepreneurs and eligible entrepreneurs are selected through an independent jury board following a transparent process and specific criteria.



Crests and certificates are awarded along with cash to award-winning entrepreneurs. The award was distributed at the opening ceremony of the National SME Product Fair organized by the Foundation. In previous years, the Prime Minister has distributed awards to winning entrepreneurs.



The awards for 2023 will be presented at the inaugural function of the National SME Product Fair to be held in November 2023.



Entrepreneurs engaged in 'manufacturing or service' will be considered only for the award. Both male and female entrepreneurs will be awarded separately. Special awards will be given to a startup.



As per SME Foundation the award will be given in separate categories such as best micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (women and men) and startup from all over the country.



Since its inception till 2022; 50 micro, small, medium and special entrepreneurs have received the National SME Entrepreneurship Award. It includes 29 women, 20 men and 1 third gender entrepreneur.



