Big tech firms to come under NBR’s VAT audit







Currently, 12 non-resident companies, including Google, Facebook (now Meta), Netflix, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Amazon, Zoom and Zoho, submit annual VAT returns to the revenue authority.



Official sources said that NBR recently instructed the Central Intelligence Cell (CIC) to examine tax-payment issues of global tech leaders to verify their compliance.

In FY23, the companies paid Tk59.9 crore in VAT from South Zone -- the jurisdiction of these companies. Officials said VAT payments by global companies increased by 11.32 percent last year compared to corresponding period in the previous year.



The companies, who have been submitting VAT returns during the last two and a half years since FY21, may face audits very soon, they said. Zoom and Zoho started filing VAT returns in February and April 2023, respectively, in Bangladesh.



The other 10 non-resident companies, including Google Asia Pacific Pte Limited, LinkedIn Singapore Pte Ltd, Amazon Dot.com services, Netflix Pte Ltd, Google Ireland Limited, Microsoft Regional Sales Pte Ltd, Facebook Technologies Ireland Limited, Facebook Payments International Ltd, Facebook Ireland Ltd and Amazon Web Services, are submitting VAT returns since FY21.



The companies do not have any permanent establishments in Bangladesh. Usually, VAT returns are audited after three consecutive years from the first submission date to provide VAT officials with some information on a company's financial transactions.



Officials say they have to accept VAT declared or paid by the companies due to limited scope for cross-checking.



When the companies began paying VAT in FY21, the government received around Tk13 crore, including arrears, in the first six months. In FY22, the companies paid VAT worth Tk53 crore, according to official data.



Last year, Facebook Ireland Ltd (now Meta Platforms Ireland Ltd) paid Tk32.4 crore in VAT, followed by Google with Tk12.3 crore, Amazon Web Services with Tk5.6 crore, Netflix with Tk3.9 crore and LinkedIn with Tk2.49 crore in VAT.



NBR had to amend provisions of the VAT law, prepare separate VAT return forms and other documents to facilitate VAT payment by the companies.



Industry insiders say although the highest VAT rate in Bangladesh is 15 percent, consumers of tech companies end up paying around 31 percent due to double taxation.



They said consumers of tech companies pay VAT, while banks also deduct the VAT at the time of repatriating money to their parent companies in other countries.



