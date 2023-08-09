Local coal sector will destroy agri land, underground aquifer: Tawfiq-e-Elahi







He made this remarks at a webinar titled: "Philosophy of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Energy Security, Achievement and Implementation Status." on Tuesday organised by Bangladesh Energy Society.



He said, we need energy but not at the cost of the life and livelihood of the millions of people of the Northern part of the country�at the same time we have to think about our valuable agricultural land and underground aquifer issues.

"We have been taking various short-term and long term measures to address the energy issue. Energy import, switching to renewable energy from traditional, ratifying the model PSC contract to attract the international oil companies here to explore country's offshore areas," the Prime Minister Adviser said.



"In the last three years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, Bangladesh has had to spend an excess of $8 billion on energy imports," the energy adviser said.



He said while Bangladesh is not to blame for these crises, they have had adverse effects on the country's economy. To alleviate the pressure on imports, the government has initiated efforts to increase production from existing sources and explore new avenues.



However, urgent matters such as environmental conservation, agriculture, and water management have sidelined discussions on domestic coal extraction, he added.



To explore our Bay I have been trying to convince US Company ExxonMobil to invest in the country's gas sector for the last 10 years, he said.



"Now it has offered to invest in the country. But I don't know why ExxonMobil became interested after 10 years, for my persuasion or for other reasons. It's not clear whether it will invest or not," he comments.



The PM's advisor said that solar and wind power could be complementary for each other as solar can produce power at daytime when wind can give better output at night.



The webinar was also addressed by former energy adviser Dr M Tamim, former principal secretary to the Prime Minister Abul Kalam Azad, former chairman of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) ASM Alamgir Kabir, Maqbul-E-Elahi Chowdhury, former member of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission and Summit Group chairman Mohammed Aziz Khan.



Taking part in the discussion, the former energy adviser Dr. M. Tamim said that the government's lack of interest in developing local gas sector which ultimately created the current crisis in the country's energy sector.



Blasting Petrobangla's inability for raising the capacity of state-owned gas fields, Dr M Tamim said foreign company Chevron took huge initiative to increase its production capacity at its Bibiyana gas field and kept the production stable since the start of its production.



"But Petrobangla failed to raise the production capacity of Titas Gas field despite its huge potentials", he added.



He also blamed the government's lack of interest in developing local gas sector.



Maqbul-E-Elahi Chowdhury, former member of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission said in the last 15 years, much more emphasis was laid on import of LNG (liquefied natural gas) leaving aside the development of the local gas sector.



"We could not take proper initiative to explore the local onshore and offshore gas in our country", he said adding that the philosophy of Bangabandhu was to develop the local gas sector which he outlined in detail in his plan.



He proved it though taking over five gas fields from an international oil company which now plays a vital role in the country's energy security.



Taking part in the discussion, Mohammed Aziz Khan, chairman of Summit Group has said that the capacity charge in power generation is an obvious matter in power generation business.



"It's like a charge for renting a house from its owner. If the tenant lives in it or not, he/she must pay the owner, he said.

Without ensuring the charge, no company will come to invest here.



Mohammed Aziz Khan opined for a clear-cut policy for the development of country's energy sector saying that there must be a vision and mission for energy security.

Prime Minister's Energy Advisor Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury rejected the idea of developing the local coal sector saying that it will destroy country's valuable agricultural land and underground aquifer.He made this remarks at a webinar titled: "Philosophy of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Energy Security, Achievement and Implementation Status." on Tuesday organised by Bangladesh Energy Society.He said, we need energy but not at the cost of the life and livelihood of the millions of people of the Northern part of the country�at the same time we have to think about our valuable agricultural land and underground aquifer issues."We have been taking various short-term and long term measures to address the energy issue. Energy import, switching to renewable energy from traditional, ratifying the model PSC contract to attract the international oil companies here to explore country's offshore areas," the Prime Minister Adviser said."In the last three years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, Bangladesh has had to spend an excess of $8 billion on energy imports," the energy adviser said.He said while Bangladesh is not to blame for these crises, they have had adverse effects on the country's economy. To alleviate the pressure on imports, the government has initiated efforts to increase production from existing sources and explore new avenues.However, urgent matters such as environmental conservation, agriculture, and water management have sidelined discussions on domestic coal extraction, he added.To explore our Bay I have been trying to convince US Company ExxonMobil to invest in the country's gas sector for the last 10 years, he said."Now it has offered to invest in the country. But I don't know why ExxonMobil became interested after 10 years, for my persuasion or for other reasons. It's not clear whether it will invest or not," he comments.The PM's advisor said that solar and wind power could be complementary for each other as solar can produce power at daytime when wind can give better output at night.The webinar was also addressed by former energy adviser Dr M Tamim, former principal secretary to the Prime Minister Abul Kalam Azad, former chairman of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) ASM Alamgir Kabir, Maqbul-E-Elahi Chowdhury, former member of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission and Summit Group chairman Mohammed Aziz Khan.Taking part in the discussion, the former energy adviser Dr. M. Tamim said that the government's lack of interest in developing local gas sector which ultimately created the current crisis in the country's energy sector.Blasting Petrobangla's inability for raising the capacity of state-owned gas fields, Dr M Tamim said foreign company Chevron took huge initiative to increase its production capacity at its Bibiyana gas field and kept the production stable since the start of its production."But Petrobangla failed to raise the production capacity of Titas Gas field despite its huge potentials", he added.He also blamed the government's lack of interest in developing local gas sector.Maqbul-E-Elahi Chowdhury, former member of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission said in the last 15 years, much more emphasis was laid on import of LNG (liquefied natural gas) leaving aside the development of the local gas sector."We could not take proper initiative to explore the local onshore and offshore gas in our country", he said adding that the philosophy of Bangabandhu was to develop the local gas sector which he outlined in detail in his plan.He proved it though taking over five gas fields from an international oil company which now plays a vital role in the country's energy security.Taking part in the discussion, Mohammed Aziz Khan, chairman of Summit Group has said that the capacity charge in power generation is an obvious matter in power generation business."It's like a charge for renting a house from its owner. If the tenant lives in it or not, he/she must pay the owner, he said.Without ensuring the charge, no company will come to invest here.Mohammed Aziz Khan opined for a clear-cut policy for the development of country's energy sector saying that there must be a vision and mission for energy security.