Rain worsens flood situation







Army has been deployed in Chattogram and Bandarban to rescue marooned people, restore road communication and tackle the floods and landslides.



Homesteads of thousands of people were inundated and people had to leave their homes to take shelter at the government's flood centres.

Most of the roads have been submerged in the flood affected districts, disrupting road communication.



All the major rivers in north and north-eastern Bangladesh including the Brahmaputra-Jamuna River are rising and the trend is likely to continue in next 48 hours.



But the Ganges-Padma is steady and the state may continue in next 24 hours, according to the Storm Warning Centre of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.



Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department forecast that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely across Northeast India, Bihar and Uttarakhand during next five days and subdued rainfall is likely across the rest of India during next one week.



Bangladesh Army and law enforcement agencies are working to restore communication and rescue marooned people.



Most of the marooned people have moved to flood centres for shelter.



According to our correspondent and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), traffic movement on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway has been disrupted as the high way has been submerged at several points.



Meanwhile, the communication on the Ruma-Thanchi Highway also remained suspended due to landslides and fallen trees on the road.



In a press release issued on Tuesday, Rashedul Alam Khan, assistant director of ISPR, said the army will work to deal with floods and landslides in the two districts.



Life in Chattogram came to a standstill due to heavy downpour for the past four days. The streets, alleys and houses of the city have been submerged.



The shuttle train service between the port city and Chattogram University has been suspended as the railway line has been submerged.



The authorities of Chattogram University on Monday postponed examinations of at least four departments.



On Monday, four people were killed in separate landslides in Cox's Bazar, while a woman and her daughter were killed in Bandarban landslides.



Communication on Ruma-Thanchi Road in Bandarban remained suspended as trees fell on the road following landslides. Heavy downpour over the past few days caused severe flooding in the town, leaving nearly 30,000 people marooned.



According to our Bandarban correspondent three people, including a mother and her daughter, were killed and six others injured in landslides triggered by torrential rain in Bandarban district since Monday.



Shah Mozahid Uddin, Deputy Commissioner of Bandarban, said Nurul Islam, 35, was killed and six others were injured when a chunk of hill fell on his house at Kumari village under Lama upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The injured were taken to a local hospital where four of them were given first aid.



Meanwhile, Nurunnahar, 35 and her daughter Sabekunnahar, 12 were killed in a landslide in Godapara area under Sadar upazila of the district on Monday afternoon, UNB reports.



The local administration apprehends that landslides triggered by the torrential rain could claim more lives.



Road communication between Bandarban and the rest of the country remained suspended for the last couple of days as all the roads have been submerged.



Power supply in the district remained suspended since Monday due to closure of a power sub-station due to floods.



At least 265 shelters have been opened as the two-thirds of the district town have been inundated, rendering 300 people marooned, said Shah Mozahid Uddin.



He said, 85 tonnes of food and Tk one lakh have been allocated for the distressed and that 43 medical teams were working in flood-hit areas.



The Storm Warning Centre of Bangladesh Meteorological Department said that the axis of monsoon trough was running through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across Northern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over North Bay.



It forecast that light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at most places of Bangladesh with moderately heavy to very heavy rains at places.



The day temperature may rise slightly and night remain nearly unchanged across Bangladesh.



Except Madaripur district, rainfall was recorded at all places across the country on Tuesday. On the day, highest rainfall of 203 mm was recorded in Bogura, at Tarash in Sirajganj - 167 mm, Tangail-157 mm, Bandarban -- 122mm, Tekanf - 100 mm, Badalgacchi - 106 mm, Khepupara - 104 mm and Rangamati - 103 mm.



