We demand complete repeal of DSA: Fakhrul





BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said, "Instead of replacing Digital Security Act (DSA) in the name of Cyber Security Act (CSA) we demand complete repeal of the black law."



Speaking at a press conference at BNP Chariperson's Gulshan office he made the demand and said, "The Awami League considers the people of the country as stupid that is why they are deceiving the people by changing the name of the Digital Security Act. The government's move to replace the DSA with the CSA is tantamount to cheating people."





Fakhrul said, "Our position is very clear as we're in favour of complete annulment of the Digital Security Act. Without abolishing the black law we cannot ensure freedom of speech and democracy in the country."



He said that the government has taken the move to transform the Digital Security Act into Cyber Security Act in a bid to deceive people. We will not accept any justification to keep this law in any form.



Fakhrul said they will come up with their party's formal reaction to the government's move later after gathering detailed information about the government's move to transform the act.



He said that as the government is under tremendous pressure from the international community, they are trying to pacify them with this move.



Regarding the Prime Minister's meeting with Awami League's root level leaders and activists at Ganabhaban, Mirza Fakhrul said, "The government is making all kinds of arrangement to keep away BNP from the general election. They are arresting our top level leaders and activists without creating any level playing field in politics and taken away all political rights of BNP.



"The most concerning matter for the people is that, they have made all preparations to use the state to cling to power illegally," he added.



Referring to the High Court's bail of the BNP leaders and activists he said, "The two judges of the High Court said how helpless they are. No one listens to them. They ordered no arrests. But they are being arrested defying the court order."



Mirza Fakhrul said that the current illegal government is implementing a blue plan to eliminate opposition's politics by issuing unethical, unconstitutional, illegal form of judgments.



