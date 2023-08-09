Video
Cyber Security Bill

US for giving scope to stakeholders to provide inputs

Published : Wednesday, 9 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Diplomatic Correspondent

The United States encourages Bangladesh government to give all stakeholders a scope to review and provide inputs in the Cyber Security Bill to ensure that it meets international standards

"We welcome the Bangladesh government's long-stated commitment to reform the law, to protect freedom of expression," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at a regular briefing in Washington on August 7.
 
The United States urged the government of Bangladesh to provide all stakeholders a scope to review and give input to the new draft Cyber Security Act to ensure it meets international standards.  

"We encourage the government of Bangladesh to give all stakeholders an opportunity to review and provide input to the new draft Cyber Security Act to ensure it meets international standards, US state department spokesperson said.

"As we've previously stated,  the Digital Security Act has been used to arrest, detain, and silence critics," the US State Department spokesperson said.
 
Millar said, "We welcome the reports that Bangladesh's cabinet has decided to repeal the Digital Security Act."

The government of Bangladesh has decided to abolish the Digital Security Act and enact a new law, the Cyber Security Act in its stead.

Law Minister Anisul Huq said that many sections of the Digital Security Act will be replaced by Cyber Security Act by amending some sections.


