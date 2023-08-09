Cost of national polls double





Election Commission (EC) is preparing for the upcoming 12th National polls by spending more than Tk 1,500crore. Although, more than Tk 700 crore were spent in the last 11th parliamentary elections, this year's expenditure is likely to double. As such, double expenditure has been allocated for the parliamentary elections in the current financial year. A major part of this will be spent on controlling the law and order during the polls besides government official's salary and allowances.



The commission is proceeding with the plan to hold the 12th parliament election between the last weeks of December 2023 or the first week of January 2024. In this case, the schedule may be announced at the beginning of November this year.





Apart from this, preparatory work is going on according to the roadmap to vote on the ballot paper in all 300 constituencies.



Registration of new political parties will be completed soon. Ahead of the election, field administration officials are being arranged all over the country.



Previously, on July 30 this year, the EC directed officials across the country to determine polling stations and polling stations.



On the total number of voter and elections issues, EC officials said that the number of voters will be more than Tk 11.90 crore during elections with newcomers. About 45,000 centers, law and order forces, polling officers and almost 12 lakh manpower will be engaged in various duties in the election. There will be at least 60-70 sectors in conducting elections including ballot papers, ballot boxes, election materials, training, transportation, fuel in which this money will be spent.



Apart from this, as the cost of necessary equipment and remuneration increases, the election expenses increase accordingly every time. The number of officers required to conduct polling is more than the number of law enforcement personnel required.



A major portion of the entire election administration expenditure goes to the law and order sector.



The officials concerned of the EC say that the allocation of the EC in the current financial year is Tk 2,406.49 crore. Of the allocation, Tk 2,124.04 crore will be for election and Tk 282.45 crore for development cost. However, Tk 1,500 to Tk 1,600 crore will be required for the parliamentary elections.



When asked about this cost, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said, 'The money required for the Parliament elections is available. There will be no shortfall in the election budget. This year we have got Tk 2,406 crore in budget. We have got what we need for the parliamentary elections.



He further said, "We asked for money for 1,328 elections, that's how it came." In that allocation, local elections are also included.



Before the last 11th parliamentary elections in 2018, the Election Commission had asked for Tk 1,200 crores for polling. Out of that allocation,Tk700 crore for parliament elections and Tk 500 crore for upazila elections.



Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habiul Awal said, "Voting is not possible before the last week of December."



The commission has to hold elections within 90 days before January 29, 2024. In that case, the countdown to the 12th Parliament election will begin on November 1.



The schedules of 9th, 10th and 11th parliamentary elections were announced on November 2, 2008, November 25, 2013 and November 8, 2018 respectively. This time, if voting is to be held in the last week of December or the first week of January, the schedule may be announced in the second half of early November. Immediately after the start of the election countdown, there is the matter of completing all the preparations for the vote as well as the inter-ministerial meeting and the meeting with the President as per the custom. After that, the commission will sit and finalize the polling date.



