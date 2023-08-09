Piyush for stronger economic cooperation between BD-India







Piyush Goyal said that the Indian government is actively considering removing the restrictions on the export of essential food products from India to Bangladesh for the sake of developing the trade between the two countries. So that Bangladesh does not fall into crisis in any way.



In addition, the Indian government will give importance to the export of daily necessities from Bangladesh to India.

India's Commerce Minister said these in a meeting held with the central delegation of Awami League (AL), which was visiting at the invitation of BJP, at Sangsad Bhaban in the capital of India, New Delhi, on Tuesday afternoon.



Bangladesh's Agriculture Minister and AL Presidium Member Abdur Razzaque lead the delegation visiting India. Others in the delegation include the party's Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, Party Central Organizing Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, AL central committee member Merina Jahan Kabita and Members of Parliament Aroma Dutta.



Various important issues including political issues were discussed in the long meeting held with the Commerce Minister of India. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said, "We want the political stability of Bangladesh to remain intact. We always sympathize with Bangladesh."



Whenever any issue of Bangladesh comes up for discussion during the current government period, we are looking at it with utmost importance. The leaders of the two countries expressed optimism about working together to keep the friendly relations of the two countries stronger and stronger.



The Awami League delegation visiting India held a meeting with the former Foreign Secretary of India and Chief Coordinator of the G-20 Conference Harsh Vardhan Shringla on the second day. In the afternoon, the AL delegation met with Harsh Vardhan Shringla at his office.



According to the source of the meeting, in discussions with the AL delegation, Mr Shringla said, "The main goal of our foreign policy is neighborhood first. Among them, Bangladesh is the first."



He said, "India does not want conservative forces to emerge in Bangladesh. The political stability that is prevailing in Bangladesh during the tenure of the current government has not been seen during the tenure of other governments."



He also said, "Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is being invited to the G-20 conference because we give the highest importance to Bangladesh. We are working to keep the friendship between the two countries intact."



Earlier in the morning, Awami League leaders visited the historic war memorial museum in New Delhi.



