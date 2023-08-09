Army deployed in Ctg, Bandarban to assist civil admin in rescue, relief  







Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed issued an order on Tuesday deploying the army, the Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR) said in a press statement.



Chattogram has been witnessing the most devastating flood in history of the district with most of its upazilas inundated in depths up to 15 feet since Monday.

The marooned said that they did not see such devastating flood in their life.



The flood waters submerged different points of Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway and Chattogram-Banderban Highway.



Over five lakh people have been marooned in Satkania upazila alone.



Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakruzaman visited the affected areas on Tuesday.



He described Satkania upazila as the worst affected area with almost all its unions inundated.



He said that the administrations distributed 150 tonnes of rice and Tk 20 lakh among the affected people on Tuesday.

On Sunday, 220 tonnes was allotted to all the upazilas, he said.



On Monday, He said, 165 tonnes of rice was allotted to the upazilas.



He said that 3,300 packets of dry food were distributed among the affected people in the district.



The government deployed the Army in Satkania and Lohagara upazilas to evacuate the marooned villagers to safer places, said the Deputy Commissioner.



The army will assist the civil administration in rescue work, relief distribution, providing medical services and overall management of floods.



The army is closely monitoring the floods in different areas, ISPR said.



The army chief ordered the troops to continue their humanitarian service until the floods were over.



The government opened over 200 shelters across Chattogram district for evacuating the marooned.



All the educational institutes in Chattogram and three other affected districts have been closed.



Rains disrupted normal life in the port city.



Many areas flooded areas are facing drinking water and food crisis.



Almost all the 16 upazilas of the Chattogram district have inundated, said the Deputy Commissioner.



Sources said, Satkania, Chandanaish, Chokoria, Patiya, Hathazari, Rangunia and Raozan have been badly affected.



Most of the houses and crop fields have gone under five to seven feet of water in the affected upazilas. e The Sangu, Matamuhuri, Halda and Dalu rivers and their tertiary canals are overflowing.



Bangladesh is likely to see less rain over the next 72 hours, starting from 9 am Wednesday, according to the Met Office.



"Light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at most places across the country with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places," the Met Office predicted.



The Met Office recorded 268 mm of rainfall in Bandarban in 24 hours until 6 am on Tuesday, the highest in a district.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over the north Bay, it said.



