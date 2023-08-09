70pc respondents think Hasina doing 'a good job'







The approval saw a 4 per cent rise from 2018, as per the Washington-based International Republican Institute (IRI), which conducted the survey. IRI is an American non-profit organization funded and supported by the United States federal government.



Most of its board is drawn from the Republican Party.

The 4 per cent rise in a span of five years stands as an indication that analysts believe validates Sheikh Hasina's successful Covid-19 management, a raft of infrastructure projects, and rolling out of a number of safety net schemes.



Findings from the national survey of Bangladesh, conducted between March and April 2023, are posted on the IRI website.



On the government's performance in different sectors, the endorsement for Awami League also stood "high", as per the survey.



A staggering 87 per cent-strongly and somewhat-approve the government's role in developments or roads, highways and bridges while 86 per cent-"strongly and somewhat"-approve the work of the government in ensuring availability of drinking water.



On ensuring availability of electricity, 84 per cent endorsed the role of the government. On ensuring quality healthcare, 77 per cent approved the efforts put in place by the government.



Around 81 per cent of those surveyed endorsed the performance of the government in improving education, while 54 per cent contended the government's fight against violent extremism, and 60 per cent approved the government initiatives on ensuring peace.



The role of the government in strengthening democracy in the country was approved by 54 per cent of the respondents. On preventing enforced disappearances, 52 per cent approved the role of the government On the other hand, 55 per cent respondents believe the opposition parties should participate in the upcoming polls, even without a caretaker government.



Over the work of civil society organizations, defined as local national or international group of people who organize to support a particular interest or issue, as many as 62 per cent of respondents observed "for the most part, they represent the interest of the elites", in contrast to 35 percent who believed "they represent the interest of the ordinary people."



While on the corruption issue, 58 per cent respondents observed that in the past 12 months their lives have been "not at all" impacted by corruption, but 9% said corruption impacted them on a monthly basis.



Bangladesh's next parliamentary elections are due by January 2024.



The two main political parties, the Awami League (AL) and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), are in an intense and often violent political standoff.



The BNP has said it will boycott the parliamentary election until the caretaker government system is restored. The ruling AL contends that Bangladesh's election commission can ensure free and fair elections. �UNB



