Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 August, 2023, 3:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Law Minister assures resolving cases under DSA with provisions of CSA

Published : Wednesday, 9 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Staff Correspondent

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Tuesday assured that efforts will be made to resolve the cases filed under the repealed 'Digital Security Act (DSA)' according to the provisions of the new 'Cyber Security Act (CSA).

"The punishment outlined in the proposed CSA has been scaled down comparing to the existing DSA. Efforts will be made to resolve the cases filed under the repealed DSA according to provisions of the new law," the Minister said while talking to reporters after a meeting with the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, Gwen Lewis, at his Secretariat office.

In response to query about the Attorney General's assertion that proceedings under the DSA would continue, the Minister said, "We are considering our options carefully. Violations committed prior to the introduction of the new law will be subject to the previous legal framework. However, we are thinking the appropriate course of action. The amendments to this law have led to a substantial reduction in punitive measures. We are committed to ensure successful implementation of these revised measures."

"The DSA was not amended or we even cannot say that it is abolished completely. The changes that we have brought in the act are so many that if we would have stick with the previous DSA, we had to name it as 'Digital Security Amendment Act', which would have been confusing. So we opted for 'Cyber Security Act', we brought cyber to increase its extent," Anisul said about the necessity of transformation.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Law Minister assures resolving cases under DSA with provisions of CSA
3 accused sent to jail in Khulna
Observer journalists served legal notices
Jugantor editor, publisher among  3 acquitted 
BNP the mastermind of killings, conspiracies: Quader
Most acute food crises provoked by US, its allies: Russian envoy to BD says in open letter
Bangamata was always shadow companion of Bangabandhu: PM
Bangamata’s 93rd birth anniv celebrated


Latest News
HSC examinee commits suicide in Dinajpur
National polls schedule in November: EC Anisur
LSD virus panic grips Nageshwari cattle farmers
BNP-Jamaat understand nothing but violence: PM Hasina
Tech glitch in metro rail, services resume after over 2 hrs
Colombia 'dreaming big' as they plot England downfall at World Cup
Met office forecasts rains in 8 divisions
BNP to bring out mass processions in capital on Friday
50 homeless families get houses in Sunamganj
Niko graft case hearing against Khaleda on August 14
Most Read News
Can AI outcompete humans?
Tension in the hills
Cyber attack: A detrimental hurdle for ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Remembering Bangamata
Flood, landslides: Army deployed in Chattogram, Bandarban
Primary scholarship exam scrapped
Abducted Bangladeshi UN official rescued from Al Qaeda in Yemen
Female doctor dies of dengue at DMCH
Youth killed in Sherpur road accident
Dhaka airport's 3rd terminal to open partially on Oct 7
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft