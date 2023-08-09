Law Minister assures resolving cases under DSA with provisions of CSA







"The punishment outlined in the proposed CSA has been scaled down comparing to the existing DSA. Efforts will be made to resolve the cases filed under the repealed DSA according to provisions of the new law," the Minister said while talking to reporters after a meeting with the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, Gwen Lewis, at his Secretariat office.



In response to query about the Attorney General's assertion that proceedings under the DSA would continue, the Minister said, "We are considering our options carefully. Violations committed prior to the introduction of the new law will be subject to the previous legal framework. However, we are thinking the appropriate course of action. The amendments to this law have led to a substantial reduction in punitive measures. We are committed to ensure successful implementation of these revised measures."

