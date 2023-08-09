3 accused sent to jail in Khulna







KHULNA, August 8: A court landed three criminals of a family in jail after cancelling their bail in a case of torturing women football players in Khulna on Tuesday. They are Salahuddin Khan, his wife Ranji Begum and daughter Nupur of Tetulia village under Jalma Union in Batiaghata upazila.The Chief Judicial Magistrate of Additional District Court in Khulna Md Hadiuzzaman cancelled their bail and asked Police to arrest them and produced before the court.Later, Police held them from their residence and produced them before the court. The court ordered to send them to jail, saying investigation report submit by Police against general diary (GD) of woman footballer Sadia Nasrin before the court was true.In the GD, the complainant alleged that criminals threatened women footballers in dire consequence asking to withdraw their case filed by Saidia with Batighata Police Station as early as soon. The women footballers would be roasted by acid, if they don't withdraw case, advocate Monjilur Rahman, complainant lawyer confirmed the Daily Observer.