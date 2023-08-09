Video
Observer journalists served legal notices

Published : Wednesday, 9 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
DU Correspondent


Three journalists of the Daily Observer including its Editor were served two separate legal notices on Monday for publishing report on the allegation of demanding extortion money from a snacks shop - Dhaka University Snacks (DUS) at Dhaka University against Bangladesh Chhatra League's (BCL) DU unit President Mazharul Kabir Shoyon and General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat.

On behalf of the BCL leaders, Supreme Court lawyer M Noman Hossain Talukder served the legal notices.
The notices claimed that the allegations brought against the student leaders were 'false and fabricated.'

He requested the Observer authorities to withdraw the reports and seek apologies.

Our View: The Daily Observer report was based on documents. We have all the documents and records of the allegation against those who were accused in the report. So we stand by our report.


