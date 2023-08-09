Video
latest
Home Back Page

Defamation Case

Jugantor editor, publisher among  3 acquitted 

Published : Wednesday, 9 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Court Correspondent

Three people, including the editor and the publisher of the Daily Jugantor, were acquitted by a Dhaka court on Tuesday in a defamation case filed by former shipping minister Shahjahan Khan nearly 12 years ago.

The acquitted persons are: Jugantor Publisher Salma Islam, Editor Saiful Alam and reporter Jashim Chowdhury Shabuj.
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury delivered the judgement in presence of the accused.
Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, Shahjahan Khan was not present in the court during the delivery of the judgment in the case.

On February 1 in 2012, another Dhaka court framed charges against them in the case.

On September 13 of 2011, Shahjahan Khan filed the case against them for running defamatory news items on different dates.

In the case statement, Shahjahan Khan mentioned two reports the daily ran on August 24 and 25 of 2011 with headlines reading "Wastage of crores of money by shipping minister in name of experience" and "14 trips abroad".


Jugantor editor, publisher among  3 acquitted 
