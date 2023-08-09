BNP the mastermind of killings, conspiracies: Quader







"We must have to resist the evil force like BNP so that the democracy,liberation war of the country could be protected and also for saving non- communal sense of humanity as well," he said.



The minister told the reporters after paying homage to Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib at the Banani graveyard here marking her 93rd birth anniversary.

Terming BNP as the 'mastermind' of killings and conspiracies in Bangladesh,the ruling party leader said: "The politics of brutal carnage and conspiracies which once started in the country in 1975 with the assassination of Bangabandhu on August 15, murdering of four national leaders on November 3 and the grenade attack on August 21 in 2004, in which Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was the main target."



Even the murder of 23 people including noted Awami League leader Ivy Rahman, only BNP is the party behind all those killings, Quader said, adding: "BNP is the mastermind of killings and conspiracies in Bangladesh."



Remembering the contribution of Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Quader said the nation is observing her 93rd birth anniversary today as she will be remembered for her 'wonderful' sacrifices. �BSS



