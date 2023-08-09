Most acute food crises provoked by US, its allies: Russian envoy to BD says in open letter







"In the past few days we have been hearing from the Western capitals more statements about global food security and the alleged key role of the Black Sea Initiative in this issue. In doing so they have been hurling accusations at Russia for suspending the Initiative purposely demonising the Russian Federation," he writes in a letter.



The recent article "Russia Must Stop Using Food as a Weapon" by Josep Borrel, High Representative of EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, which was published by several Bangladeshi newspapers, is not the exception, he said.

In a long letter, Alexander said, it is obvious to us that the most acute food crises have been provoked, either directly or indirectly, by acts of the United States and its allies or have followed from their longstanding policies. For example, Afghanistan that J Borrel wrote about, today has been struggling to get out from the vortex of hunger and poverty for the past 20 years.



All this is because of the experiments of the US-led coalition that attempted to democratize this country, which strongly upholds a traditional lifestyle. Syria, which used to be the granary that provided bread to many neighbors, faces food and other crises while the US is still occupying large parts of that state, stealing oil, grain and other natural resources from it.



Let us sort out the underlying causes of threats to food security, of which US and EU representatives modestly keep silent.



First, by UN estimates, technically there is no acute shortage of food in the world, we produce enough, but the problem is in uneven distribution. Second - pricing environment: major agricultural manufacturers benefit from maintaining the prices for their products at a high level. Four agricultural giants, three of which are American (Archer Daniels Midland, 2 Bunge, and Cargill) and one Dutch (Louis Dreyfus) account for 75 per cent to 90per cent of global agricultural turnover. In fiscal year 2022, Cargill alone boosted its sales volume by 23 per cent (to $165 billion) with a record-high net profit of $5 billion.



Let us ask ourselves who is using food as a weapon and why, against super profits of Western agricultural operators, the threat of hunger affects developing nations with growing populations the most. The answer is: Western colonizers purposefully "moulded" them in a specific way so they could affect the largest possible profits for the colonial power, making developing states capable of feeding their own population was not a goal.



The Western states true to their nature twisting everything in their favor, managed to turn the Black Sea Initiative from a humanitarian into a commercial project. During the year it was implemented, about 33 million tonnes of grain, including a mere 8.8 million tonnes of wheat, were exported from the ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny - primarily fodder grain, was mostly sent to well- fed Europe. Only 3 per cent of the exported grain went to the countries in need. That said, global grain exports were 422.4 million tonnes overall, including 205.6 million tonnes of wheat. Ukraine's share is obviously small, but it is still presented as "saving the world from hunger."



What is also important, the Westerns clearly manifested their arrogant unwillingness to implement the second part of the "grain deal" - the Russia-UN Memorandum of Understanding on the supply of Russian food and fertilizers to world markets. And this is despite the fact that Russia's share in the world wheat market is 20 per cent, while Ukraine's share is less than 5 per cent. This means that Russia makes a significant contribution to global food security and is a solid, responsible international supplier of agricultural products. Not to mention the exceptional role of Russian fertilizers for global food security.



Indicatively, the West believes that a de facto ban on the export of Russian and Belarusian mineral fertilisers, which led to their physical shortage, does not have any impact on the prices. And apparently, they don't care about the up to 45 million people that could have been fed with food produced with Russian ammonia fertilisers if the Ukrainians had first not stopped and then later detonated altogether the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline.



Nor do the Western capitals comment on their refusal to unblock Russian fertilisers for free transfer to the poorest countries. Instead, they try to play down Russian humanitarian wheat supplies to the needy African countries.



Ambassador of Russia to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiyn said on Tuesday that "It is positive that our Western counterparts have started to think about global food security but their interest is merely opportunistic, which is regrettable.""In the past few days we have been hearing from the Western capitals more statements about global food security and the alleged key role of the Black Sea Initiative in this issue. In doing so they have been hurling accusations at Russia for suspending the Initiative purposely demonising the Russian Federation," he writes in a letter.The recent article "Russia Must Stop Using Food as a Weapon" by Josep Borrel, High Representative of EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, which was published by several Bangladeshi newspapers, is not the exception, he said.In a long letter, Alexander said, it is obvious to us that the most acute food crises have been provoked, either directly or indirectly, by acts of the United States and its allies or have followed from their longstanding policies. For example, Afghanistan that J Borrel wrote about, today has been struggling to get out from the vortex of hunger and poverty for the past 20 years.All this is because of the experiments of the US-led coalition that attempted to democratize this country, which strongly upholds a traditional lifestyle. Syria, which used to be the granary that provided bread to many neighbors, faces food and other crises while the US is still occupying large parts of that state, stealing oil, grain and other natural resources from it.Let us sort out the underlying causes of threats to food security, of which US and EU representatives modestly keep silent.First, by UN estimates, technically there is no acute shortage of food in the world, we produce enough, but the problem is in uneven distribution. Second - pricing environment: major agricultural manufacturers benefit from maintaining the prices for their products at a high level. Four agricultural giants, three of which are American (Archer Daniels Midland, 2 Bunge, and Cargill) and one Dutch (Louis Dreyfus) account for 75 per cent to 90per cent of global agricultural turnover. In fiscal year 2022, Cargill alone boosted its sales volume by 23 per cent (to $165 billion) with a record-high net profit of $5 billion.Let us ask ourselves who is using food as a weapon and why, against super profits of Western agricultural operators, the threat of hunger affects developing nations with growing populations the most. The answer is: Western colonizers purposefully "moulded" them in a specific way so they could affect the largest possible profits for the colonial power, making developing states capable of feeding their own population was not a goal.The Western states true to their nature twisting everything in their favor, managed to turn the Black Sea Initiative from a humanitarian into a commercial project. During the year it was implemented, about 33 million tonnes of grain, including a mere 8.8 million tonnes of wheat, were exported from the ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny - primarily fodder grain, was mostly sent to well- fed Europe. Only 3 per cent of the exported grain went to the countries in need. That said, global grain exports were 422.4 million tonnes overall, including 205.6 million tonnes of wheat. Ukraine's share is obviously small, but it is still presented as "saving the world from hunger."What is also important, the Westerns clearly manifested their arrogant unwillingness to implement the second part of the "grain deal" - the Russia-UN Memorandum of Understanding on the supply of Russian food and fertilizers to world markets. And this is despite the fact that Russia's share in the world wheat market is 20 per cent, while Ukraine's share is less than 5 per cent. This means that Russia makes a significant contribution to global food security and is a solid, responsible international supplier of agricultural products. Not to mention the exceptional role of Russian fertilizers for global food security.Indicatively, the West believes that a de facto ban on the export of Russian and Belarusian mineral fertilisers, which led to their physical shortage, does not have any impact on the prices. And apparently, they don't care about the up to 45 million people that could have been fed with food produced with Russian ammonia fertilisers if the Ukrainians had first not stopped and then later detonated altogether the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline.Nor do the Western capitals comment on their refusal to unblock Russian fertilisers for free transfer to the poorest countries. Instead, they try to play down Russian humanitarian wheat supplies to the needy African countries.